Leighton Buzzard solicitors excited to be headline sponsors of town's new Buzzstock Music Festival

Based in West Street, Osborne Morris & Morgan (OMM) are nationally recognised specialist solicitors who have been stalwarts of the Leighton Buzzard community for over 30 years and support many local initiatives and voluntary organisations such as the Leighton-Linslade Rotarians 'Yes We Can' programme for inclusive sports, the volunteer-run Leighton Buzz Radio station and children's charities Harry's Rainbows and KidsOut.

Tim Woolford, principal at OM&M, said: “As soon as we heard the words ‘Music Festival’ and ‘Leighton Buzzard’, we knew OM&M had to be a part of this event. We are proud to be supporting another fantastic local Leighton Buzzard event.”

Practice manager at OMM, Paul Lockhart, added: “We are excited to be part of the Leighton Buzzard's first music festival, it is a fantastic event for the town, a real boost to the local economy. Buzzstock is also supporting both Leighton-Linslade Rotary Club and KidsOut too, both are charities that OMM are passionate about so it really was a very easy choice to be involved.”

Buzzstock is coming to Leighton Buzzard

Osborne Morris and Morgan join Chiltern Learning Trust and Jackson & Phillips Automotive Services and Bee Local Magazine as sponsors of Buzzstock Music Festival.

Garry Higgins, from the Buzzstock team, said: “We are thrilled to have OMM on board, they were our first choice as a headline sponsor because of their enthusiasm and involvement with so many different initiatives in Leighton Buzzard. I've personally used their conveyancing services too and their team are excellent. We couldn't be happier that they have joined us and we can’t wait to party with them at Buzzstock.”

With only weeks to go, the plans for Buzzstock are ramping up with a VIP lounge that will also be featuring local food vendors including Wesley Pizzeria, The Baker Boy and Jack's Smoke Shack as well as Authentic India, The Little Orange Van and a full bar from the Rugby Club.

Buzzstock Music Festival takes place on July 1-2 at Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club and will be two days of crowd thrilling entertainment featuring the UK's leading tribute artists. Friday, July 1 is an Indie Rock night with tributes to Oasis, Kaiser Chiefs, Kasabian and Foo Fighters, whilst the Saturday event kicking off at 1pm, headlines with the West End show, Abba Mania and includes tributes to Elton John, Kings of Lyon, Take That, Bruno Mars and The Police.

Tim Woolford