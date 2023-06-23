Leighton Buzzard steel firm’s funding boost set to create new jobs for town

Up to a dozen new jobs are to be created by Leighton Buzzard business NGR which specialises in supplying building materials to the construction industry.

Funding from HSBC UK is set to lead to significant growth for NGR, with projections showing an increase of 10 per cent per annum and 30 per cent in total over the next three years. This expanded growth is also expected to create new job opportunities in the business for the local area.

NGR, which is based in Eastern Way, supplies the construction industry with reinforced metal cages, expects to add between four to six jobs in the short term in the next six months.

New jobs are at NGR Holdings will add boost local economy

Going forward, around 12 months from now, strong growth locally means the company will look to add another four to six jobs, totalling up to 12.

Kamal Neckoula, director at NGR, said: “The funding from HSBC UK has been invaluable as we look to take our business to the next level. By purchasing materials in bulk, we can lower our costs and grow more sustainably, helping us to achieve our growth targets over the next few years and bringing new job opportunities to the local area. The support from our relationship manager at HSBC UK, Adam Lothian, has been very helpful throughout this funding process.”