Leighton Buzzard’s brand new luxury care home opening soon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Part of MACC Care – a Top 20 Care Home Group - Leighton Rose sets standards in luxury care home living, offering generous private en-suite bedrooms, luxurious communal spaces and wonderful amenities for up to 71 residents making up our new care home community.

With compassionate, person-centric care available to meet individual needs, excellent amenities throughout the home, plenty of good company and a varied activities and events programme, Leighton Rose provides the ideal environment for living well in later years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Every MACC Care home soon becomes an integral part of community life and at Leighton Rose, we aim to rapidly grow our ‘family’ network – opening our doors to groups, charities, volunteers, schools, churches and local organisations to become a vibrant hub for the neighbourhood.

Clare Hedge (Left) Charlotte Deans (Right)

Our beautiful home is ideally placed for hosting community group meetings and activities, building connections, forging friendships and promoting a sense of belonging for all involved.

Leighton Rose has welcomed its new management team in preparation for welcoming its first residents in June 2024.

Leighton Rose’s Home Manager is Clare Hedge, Clare has been working in care homes for 29 years and as a Registered Care Home Manager for the last 22 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clare said ‘ I have a keen interest in promoting the wellbeing of residents, relatives and team members and as the Commissioning Manager at Leighton Rose Care Home, it is important that we create a friendly and happy environment and a true sense of community where we can all support one another with a sense of family.’

Leighton Rose

Leighton Rose’s Customer Relations Manager Charlotte Deans, has been working in care homes for 18 years and as a Commissioning Customer Relations Manager for the last 5 years.

Charlotte said ‘I am passionate about marketing and growing Leighton Rose Care and Nursing Home by making valuable and trusted connections with our local community and health care professionals whilst supporting our residents and their families experience with their transition into care.’

Clare and Charlotte look forward to opening their doors in the coming weeks for visitors.