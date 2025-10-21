Leighton Buzzard’s GBI Cars wins National Customer Experience Award at 2025 Auto Trader Retailer Awards

Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire – 21ST October 2025 – GBI Cars, the family-run dealership from Leighton Buzzard, is celebrating national recognition after winning the Customer Experience Award at the prestigious 2025 Auto Trader Retailer Awards.

The 18th annual ceremony, held in London, brought together some of the UK’s most successful automotive retailers to honour “the best of the best” — as described by Auto Trader in their official announcement. Amongst thousands of retailers assessed nationwide, GBI Cars emerged as the standout winner in the Customer Experience category, confirming its reputation as a true leader in customer care.

This award marks another milestone in GBI Cars’ journey of success, coming just two years after the business claimed the coveted ‘Retailer of the Year’ title in 2023.

The Customer Experience Award is widely regarded as one of Auto Trader’s most demanding categories, based entirely on real customer feedback, detailed mystery-shopping audits, and data analysis — making it a genuine reflection of trust, transparency, and service excellence.

From left to right: Byron Malsbury, Gary Malsbury and Rob Benton

“As a father and a businessman, this moment is incredibly humbling,” said Gary Malsbury, Director of GBI Cars. “Our philosophy has always been simple: treat every customer like they’re a neighbour. To see that approach recognised on a national stage is something I never dreamed of. This award is a testament to our wonderful team and the loyal community that has supported us for years. We’re just a local garage that cares — and we’re so grateful.”

Byron Malsbury, Director, added, “From the moment a customer visits our website to years after they drive away, we want their experience to be seamless and positive. Winning this award, based on the voices of our customers, is the ultimate confirmation that we’re on the right track. We’re a small team from Leighton Buzzard, and this shows we can compete with the very best in the UK.”

In their official blog, Auto Trader praised this year’s winners as “shining examples of what makes automotive retailing world-class,” highlighting how retailers like GBI Cars combine innovation, transparency, and a genuine passion for delivering customer happiness.

About the Auto Trader Retailer Awards

From Left to right: Rob Benton, April Hogarth (Auto Trader Team), Byron Malsbury and Gary Malsbury

Now in their 18th year, the Auto Trader Retailer Awards are recognised as the benchmark for excellence in the UK automotive industry. Each award is based on in-depth consumer insight and independent judging, designed to identify and celebrate retailers who deliver outstanding experiences at every stage of the car-buying journey.

About GBI Cars

GBI Cars is a family-run used car dealership based in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire. Serving drivers across Central Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, and Berkshire, GBI Cars blends traditional family values with a modern digital retailing approach. Their consistent five-star feedback, local reputation, and national awards prove that a small, community-focused dealership can compete at the very highest level.