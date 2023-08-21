News you can trust since 1861
Leighton Buzzard’s high street could be finally getting a Greggs

A familiar face on England’s high streets looks like it is finally coming to Leighton Buzzard.
By Lynn Hughes
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
The shop could soon be a GreggsThe shop could soon be a Greggs
The shop could soon be a Greggs

Greggs, famous for its sausage rolls and pasties, is looking to move into 45, High Street in the town.

The shop was previously Yours clothing.

A planning application was submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council on August 1, for a fascia sign, air conditioning condenser units and two extract vents, along with a Greggs odour impact assessment.

For many years the nearest Greggs to the town have been in Dunstable and Houghton Regis.

