Leighton Buzzard’s high street could be finally getting a Greggs
A familiar face on England’s high streets looks like it is finally coming to Leighton Buzzard.
By Lynn Hughes
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
Greggs, famous for its sausage rolls and pasties, is looking to move into 45, High Street in the town.
The shop was previously Yours clothing.
A planning application was submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council on August 1, for a fascia sign, air conditioning condenser units and two extract vents, along with a Greggs odour impact assessment.
For many years the nearest Greggs to the town have been in Dunstable and Houghton Regis.