Two banks are set to close in Leighton Buzzard during the next six months in a blow to the town centre.

Lloyds Bank on Market Square and Halifax on the High Street will shut their doors permanently on November 26 and January 20 respectively.

The decision has been taken due to a declining number of people visiting the branches, but Lloyds Banking Group says support will still be available.

A spokeswoman told the LBO: "As many customers now choose to bank through their mobile app or online, visits to our Lloyds Bank and Halifax Leighton Buzzard branches have fallen over recent years.

Halifax, left, and Lloyds will be closing.

"The local Post Office offers everyday banking, with cash also available at close by free-to-use ATMs. Customers can manage their money through our mobile banking apps, online, by calling us, or speaking with a community banker."

The Church Square Post Office offers everyday banking services, access to cash, paying in of cheques, and more.

The banking group added that the nearest free ATM is "a short walk away from each branch" and that there are seven free ATMs within half a mile of the closing branches.

The spokeswoman added: "Lloyds Bank customers can use any Lloyds Bank branch and Halifax customers any Halifax branch for their banking, alongside other options such as the Post Office, online, mobile and telephone banking.

"We’re contacting customers to let them know about the alternate local banking services available.

"In the run up to the branches closing, branch staff will be on-hand to offer support and guidance on the ways customers can bank with us.

"After the branches close we will have a Lloyds Bank and Halifax community banker visit the area, who will continue to offer face to face targeted support for as long as the community needs it. We will discuss with local communities which locations would be appropriate for our community banker to set up in, and on which days."

Lloyds Banking Group told the LBO that more than 85 per cent of its personal customers from each branch already use other ways of banking, such as mobile, internet or phone banking - as well as other branches.

What do you think about the closures? Email [email protected] and tell us your thoughts.