Leighton Buzzard's Osborne Morris & Morgan joins the first MK Legal Walk!

OMM Legal Walk 2025

On Thursday 12th June, the team at Osborne Morris & Morgan took part in the first ever MK Legal Walk, joining fellow legal professionals in a 5k walk through Milton Keynes.

The event was organised to raise funds for the Access to Justice Foundation, which provides essential financial support to charities and organisations working to improve access to legal advice for those in need.

The walk brought together local firms, legal professionals, and supporters of justice, creating a strong sense of community and shared purpose. With each step, participants helped generate crucial funds that will go towards ensuring those in need receive the legal assistance they deserve.

Speaking about the experience, Anna Roberts, Marketing Manager at OMM shared her thoughts on the day:

"Taking part in the MK Legal Walk was a truly rewarding experience. Walking alongside so many dedicated legal professionals and supporters made it clear just how passionate our community is about ensuring everyone has access to justice. Knowing that our efforts will help make a difference really made every step worthwhile.

The team at OMM is proud to have contributed to this meaningful cause and looks forward to continuing their support for initiatives that promote justice and fairness to all."

A huge thank you to Woodfines and Family Law Group for organising such a fantastic event! We're already looking forward to the next one.

There's still time to donate and support this brilliant initiative, please see the link here: Sam Redsull is fundraising for The Access to Justice Foundation