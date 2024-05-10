Local florist joins bunch of Flower Magicians

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The power of flowers celebrated across UK and Ireland on 8th June 2024. Local florist Rebecca Marsala who runs Rebecca Marsala Flowers based in Swanbourne will be joining 1000 other Flower Magicians when the flower industry comes together on 8th June.

The first ever awareness campaign for the floricultural industry, National Florist Day, will celebrate all that is wonderful about flowers, floristry and of florists and showcase the skill and magic that goes into it!

Because Flower Power is unique; goose bump inducing blooms that are used to celebrate every single life event; happy to sad, weddings to birthdays, new babies to exam successes and all the ‘just because’ purchases for a natural, healthy ‘pick-me-up effect’ only flowers can give.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it is local Flower Magicians like Rebecca Marsala who make the magic happen and not only create the most amazing creations but make sure customers have the very best, most wonderful, and totally affordable flowers they can buy.

Swanbourne based Floral Creative Rebecca Marsala will be celebrating national Florist Day this June

With a week-long ‘Meet the Maker’ showcase which starts on June 1st, Rebecca Marsala Flowers will be sharing stories about flowers, their secrets and tips to making them even more special, alongside championing awareness of the amazing florists, wholesalers and growers who work behind the scenes of our flower community.

Commenting on their involvement in National Florist Day Rebecca Marsala said,

“There is so much more to the flower industry than people think … it is a multi billion-pound industry that stretches around the globe and up the road and comes with a lot of challenges … like making sure deliveries are on time, flowers kept in perfect condition and having the rescue skills of an emergency service to make sure those all-important last-minute requests are dealt with. It’s the most wonderful profession in the world but it’s definitely not playing with flowers!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, as Caroline Marshall-Foster, Editor of the industry’s leading journal, The Florist Trade Magazine and Founder of National Florist Day says: “There is something magical about working with flowers, and florist shops are often at the heart of every community. Not only purveyors of beautiful blooms but engaging with everyone, across all ages and often seen as a safe place for a drop in and chat. Add in the fact that there is simply no occasion where flowers can’t convey a message; be it “I love you”, “I’m sorry”, “Congratulations”, “you’re amazing” or “thinking of you”, and you really can “say it with flowers” every day.

National Florist Day is the industry’s way of sharing that fabulousness and showing the public that there is so much more to flowers and floristry than meets the eye. That behind every bloom is an army of flower magicians waving their wands to create floral goosebump moments every day of the week.