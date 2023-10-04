Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The company, which employs many local community members as domiciliary care workers, is a CQC registered care provider supporting clients in Leighton Buzzard and neighbouring villages and towns. The Great British Care Awards are a series of regional events throughout the UK and are a celebration of excellence across the care sector. The purpose of the awards is to pay tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding results within their field of work.

1st Homecare has been shortlisted in the Best Employer category, which is designed to recognise companies that deliver superb service and have a sustained track record in delivering high quality care by managing its employees, continuing their professional development and ensuring high employee satisfaction. 1st Homecare operates with a head office team of 5 in central Leighton Buzzard and offers personalised care plans for clients who need support, be that medical or daily housework tasks, to remain in the comfort of their own home. 1st Homecare also provides live-in care to those who want companionship or require more specialist, around the clock care.

CEO John Rennison commented: “These award nominations come at a particularly apt time as we are recruiting to employ more carers as we head into the colder winter months. Demand for reliable qualified carers has increased dramatically over the past two years as the public recognises the importance of home carers. Not everyone is able to look after family on a daily basis, even if they live locally, so knowing that a professionally trained person is visiting to ensure they are safe and tasks at home are completed means they are safe. We have several part time roles to fill at the moment and no experience is necessary. All training is provided.”

He continued: “This category really could not be possible without the tremendous efforts of all our branch managers and their teams who support our carers out in the community. Collaborative working at its best!”