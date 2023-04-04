Lockdown teaching hero from Leighton Buzzard will offer networking tips and tricks at annual business event

Organised by Leighton-Linslade Town Council, Leighton Buzzard’s Holly King-Mand from Holly’s Classroom, who shot to fame for hosting online English lessons during the pandemic, will be appearing at the ninth annual event on Wednesday, April 19 (6pm - 8.30pm).

As well as being an English teacher, Holly is a writer, presenter and literacy advocate and campaigner. She will deliver two thought-provoking and insightful discussions, ‘Growing your presence to become an Expert’ and ‘Micro-networking tips for every day connections’. These will showcase practical day-to-day networking tips and tricks to grow your presence on both social media and within your professional field.

Created for and supported by local businesses, the event regularly brings together over 100 representatives from enterprises both small and large. To enhance networking opportunities and make future engagement even easier, contact sharing QR codes will be created for those who attend.

A previous business event and, inset, Holly King-Mand

Registration for the event is free and attendees have a chance to win £250 towards their business and a round of golf at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club.

The town council would like to thank key partners and sponsors - Bee Local Magazine, The Federation of Small Businesses, Alpha Marketing, Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce and Central Bedfordshire Council, for their ongoing support of the Business Networking Event.

