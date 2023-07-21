News you can trust since 1861
Longstanding Leighton Buzzard law firm is Business of the Year Silver Winner

Osborne Morris & Morgan was handed the award at the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards
By Anna OttomarContributor
Published 21st Jul 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 13:10 BST

A longstanding Leighton Buzzard law firm has won the Silver Award in the "Leighton Buzzard Business of the Year" category at the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards.

The firm, with its extensive range of legal services including Wills, Court of Protection, Trusts, Probate, Lasting Power of Attorney, Medical Negligence, Personal Injury and Conveyancing, promises to "make a difference" to people's lives.

Practice Manager, Sarah Winters, said: "We feel so privileged to be the Silver winner of the Leighton Buzzard Business of the Year category. The community means everything to us, which is why our clients are our number one priority, so we can provide the best service and support possible.

Osborne Morris &amp; Morgan at SME Bedfordshire Business AwardsOsborne Morris &amp; Morgan at SME Bedfordshire Business Awards
Osborne Morris &amp; Morgan at SME Bedfordshire Business Awards
In the past 12 months, we have organised and supported a number of projects and fundraised for local charities and other initiatives."

More than 300 people from the Bedfordshire business community celebrated the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards at a glittering ceremony held at the Auction House in Luton on Thursday 29th June 2023.

For further information on Osborne Morris and Morgan Solicitors, call 01525 378177 or email [email protected].

