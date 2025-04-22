Luxury Buckinghamshire hotel announced as finalist in prestigious local awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A luxury Buckinghamshire hotel has made the final shortlist in one of Milton Keynes’ key community awards – and is calling on the public to help it claim top spot.

Horwood House Hotel, a 4-star country house hotel and conference venue in Little Horwood, near Milton Keynes, has been announced as a finalist in the ‘Top Event Venue’ category in the MK Inspiration Awards 2025.

The Grade II listed building, which recently underwent a £6million refurbishment, will now come up against five other local businesses in a public voting system.

Shortlisted from over 3,000 entries, Horwood House Hotel received recognition for being a ‘stunning local, independent hotel that makes a great contribution to Milton Keynes through its partnerships with community schools, colleges and universities’.

Horwood House Hotel has been announced as a finalist in the ‘Top Event Venue’ category in the MK Inspiration Awards 2025

Speaking on the award shortlisting, Caroline Morrone, General Manager at Horwood House Hotel, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be recognised as a finalist in the MK Inspiration Awards. This nomination is a true reflection of the passion and dedication of our entire team, who work tirelessly to create unforgettable experiences for every guest and event we host. As a proudly independent hotel rooted in the local community, it’s an honour to be celebrated among Milton Keynes’ best. We’d love the support of the public to help us bring this award home.”

The shortlisting comes off the back of Horwood House Hotel’s owner Karim Kassam being named ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards last month. While its pastry team recently won two gold and a silver award at the Hotel, Restaurant & Catering’s International Salon Culinaire competition.

Now in its eighth year, the MK Inspiration Awards celebrate the unsung heroes and trailblazers of Milton Keynes. With over 450 attendees each year, its annual event highlights the individuals and organisations making a real difference, from community champions to creative talents.

Voting is open till Sunday, June 1, with the winner of each category being announced at a glitzy ceremony on Saturday 21st June at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel MK.

To vote for Horwood House Hotel, please visit https://mkinspirationawards.co.uk/contest/top-event-venue/.