Market stalls in Wing join forces to create pack for 'quick and healthy' soup recipe - costing less than 60p per serving

Stallholders at Wing market have joined forces to come up with a pack containing ingredients for a “quick, healthy easy to make soup” during the Cost of Living crisis.

The pack, to make up to six servings of Scotch Broth, a vegetable soup, will be on sale at Wing market at Wing Sports and Social Club from 9am to 12 next Thursday (November 10) and costs £3.50. The recipe is included to encourage people to cook a simple meal and the project has Community Board backing.

Buckinghamshire Councillor, Diana Blamires, of Wing ward, has coordinated the scheme. She said: “We wanted to come up with an easy, nutritious recipe. We want to encourage people to cook an affordable and healthy meal while supporting their local market. Please do come along and get a pack.”

Pop along to Wing Market on Thursday morning! Images: Cllr Blamires.

Stall holders from Molly’s Pantry Fruit and Veg and Good Life Refill are producing the packs using ingredients on sale at the market, while the Community Board has made a contribution to make the packs "easily affordable" and to encourage people to "learn to cook an easy, healthy meal".

Taster pots will be available on the day, and there will be another pack with a different, simple recipe available at the market in future. Other stall holders at the market are Paul Biggs fresh fish van, Morris of Hoggeston butchers, and chocolatier Steve Mills. Plants are available through the summer.