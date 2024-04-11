Miniclipper Logistics supports the National 2024 Year of Warehousing campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of the National 2024 Year of Warehousing campaign, announced by Minister Richard Holden MP at the House of Lords in October last year, CEO of the UK Warehousing Association (UKWA) Clare Bottle, has visited Miniclipper Logistics in Leighton Buzzard, as part of a nationwide tour of 80 UK warehouses to showcase this important sector.

Clare Bottle was joined at Miniclipper Logistics by local MP, Andrew Selous, who toured the company’s facilities and heard more about innovation at the award-winning facility. The visit was hosted by Managing Director, Peter Masters.

2024 The Year of Warehousing campaign marks the 80th anniversary of the UK Warehousing Association, and this visit recognised Miniclipper Logistics’ leading role on the journey to sustainability for the sector and the importance of warehousing to the region’s economy.

MD, Peter Masters with UKWA CEO Clare Bottle and local MP Andrew Selous

The visitors heard that Miniclipper Logistics had achieved significant growth following the acquisition of a 95,000sq.ft site in Burton-Upon-Trent and the recent redevelopment of their site in Billington Road, Leighton Buzzard. This included the relocation of the 24-hour Distribution Centre to an industrial estate in nearby Dunstable, creating a dedicated warehousing facility with capacity to store up to 10,000 pallets.

Clare Bottle said, “Warehousing remains one of the fastest growing, yet least understood sectors in the UK. This is partly because people rarely see what happens inside these often-vast buildings, where millions of products are processed every day. Accordingly, the essential work warehouses provide has always been ‘behind the scenes’ and therefore to a large extent under-appreciated, yet the warehousing and logistics sector contributes £163bn GVA to the UK economy, is a major employer and force for social mobility.

2024 The Year of Warehousing aims to turn the spotlight onto the million plus people who work in warehousing, dispel outdated perceptions, and celebrate the role of the sector in our national life.Miniclipper Logistics provides a superb example of warehousing at its best, embracing technology, investing significantly in renewable energy such as rooftop solar power, and placing people at the heart of everything they do.”

Commenting on the visit, Andrew Selous said “ It was a great pleasure to visit Miniclipper again, and I’m extremely proud of their tremendous growth story across Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable and Houghton Regis. Warehousing and logistics is an extremely important sector locally and nationally it employs over 8% of the UK workforce. Miniclipper is a brilliant family owned business which we are fortunate to have in our area.”