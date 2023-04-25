News you can trust since 1861
More than 120 people turn out for Leighton Buzzard's annual business networking event

Talks were given to help give businesses a boost

By Lynn Hughes
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 12:17 BST
More than 120 people attended the event - Photo Joanna Cross PhotographyMore than 120 people attended the event - Photo Joanna Cross Photography
More than 120 business people turned out for Leighton Buzzard’s annual business networking event.

The event at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club last Wednesday (April 19) was buzzing with business chatter throughout the evening.

Guest speaker Holly King-Mand, from Holly’s Classroom, delivered two thought-provoking topics on ‘Growing your presence to become an expert’ and ‘Micro-networking tips for everyday connections’.

Town Mayor, Cllr Farzana Kharawala, said: "It was a pleasure to again be a part of the 2023 Business Networking event. The event was very well attended and attendees clearly enjoyed themselves and made some meaningful connections to help their local businesses and organisations.

"This event has become an established and well respected event in the local business community and I am sure that those that attended will have gained inspiration from the speaker sessions and invaluable contacts to help them in their business endeavours."

Organisers were Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

