The MP for South West Bedfordshire is “relieved” that Wilko stores in his constituency will not close following the chain’s fall into administration.

Andrew Selous MP said: “I am very sad about the administration of Wilkos. I have been a regular shopper at Wilko for many years and know the Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard stores well.

"I was relieved that the Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable stores were not on the list of stores closing issued yesterday, but I realise that this remains a very worrying time for Wilko staff.”

Outside of a Wilko store. (Picture: Andrew Selous MP)

This news comes after administrators for the company entered into an agreement yesterday (September 6) to provide B&M with the option to acquire up to 51 properties after the administration trading period ends at those sites. The agreement includes shops in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard.

The MP added: “I have written to the administrators at Price Waterhouse Coopers to seek assurances about these two local stores and staff jobs. I will work with the Department for Work and Pensions should there be any redundancies to help the staff affected back in to work as quickly as possible.”

In a statement from the joint administrator, they have confirmed the remaining 52 stores do not form part of any ongoing interest in the Wilko store portfolio. The closures will mean 1,016 staff redundancies, with a further 299 redundancies at the two distribution centres in Worksop and Newport.