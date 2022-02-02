New consultation to launch next week on plans to expand London Luton Airport to 32 million passengers per year

A new consultation on increasing capacity at London Luton Airport is to launch on February 8.

Luton Rising, the owners of the airport, want to increase the capacity to 32 million passengers per year, by building a new terminal and making the best use of the existing runway.

Councillor Javeria Hussain, Chair of Luton Rising, said: “Our proposals will reflect the sustainability values, both of Luton Rising, and our sole shareholder, Luton Council. We want to maximise the social and economic benefits of growth and we firmly believe there is a way to grow an airport in a sustainably responsible way.

The owners want to increase capacity at the airport

"We set out details on how we propose to achieve that in our consultation. Sustainability is about more than environmental issues – it’s social and economic impacts too. Our airport is a vital part of the economic ecosystem of the region and beyond, directly and indirectly supporting tens of thousands of jobs. The proposed expansion will generate thousands more jobs and more than a £1 billion increase in economic activity in Luton and the neighbouring counties. We want more local people to be able to access these jobs, so our proposals also include an extensive Draft Employment and Training Strategy to make that possible.

“Our airport is the most socially impactful in the UK. Since 1998, we have contributed £257 million to support frontline services, and since 2002, we have contributed £155 million to support local community organisations and charities – 20x per passenger more than any other UK airport. These organisations help make life-transforming changes for people, and our proposals include the new Community First fund, which will allow for much greater support for community projects in Luton and the neighbouring counties impacted by airport operations.”

Graham Olver, Chief Executive of Luton Rising, said: “These proposals will differ in significant ways from those presented at the previous statutory consultation in 2019. For example, our new Green Controlled Growth framework is at the heart of our sustainability measures, which we believe are some of the most far-reaching ever put forward by a UK airport. It places robust limits on key environmental impacts and will not rely on our good faith to keep to them. They will be legally binding and independently monitored.

“The views expressed at the 2019 consultation were an important influence on these changes. This is the chance to have your say on our new plans, and help us to improve them further.”

Members of the public will be able to see the proposals and ask questions at 13 in-person consultations. There is also a key enhancement to engaging with this statutory consultation: a virtual room, re-creating the in-person experience online, available 24/7 throughout the period.

The detailed proposals, consultation materials and the virtual consultation room will go live on the website www.lutonrising.org early on the morning of Tuesday, February 8.

A list of the consultation events has been published on the website in advance of the consultation commencing to give people more time to plan their attendance, and these are as follows:

In person events include:

Tuesday 15 February, 13:30-21:00, St Margaret of Scotland Church, 22a Bolingbroke Road, Luton, LU1 5JD

Wednesday 16 February, 13:30-21:00, Markyate Village Hall, Cavendish Road, Markyate AL3 8PS

Friday 18 February, 13:00-21:00, Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

Monday 21 February, 13:30-21:00, Breachwood Green Village Hall, Chapel Road, Breachwood Green SG4 8NX

Wednesday 23 February, 13.30 - 21.0 , Leighton Football Club, Bell Close, Lake Street, Leighton Buzzard LU7 1RX

Friday 25 February, 13:30-21:00, Pitstone Memorial Hall, Vicarage Road, Pitstone LU7 9EY

Friday 4 March, 13.30 - 21.00, Eric Morecambe Centre, Harpenden, Rothamsted Park, Harpenden AL5 2FR

Saturday 5 March, 9:00-16:00, Slip End Village Hall, Markyate Road, Slip End LU1 4JW

Thursday 10 March, 14:00-21:30, Hitchin Town Hall, Brand Street, Hitchin SG5 1HX

Wednesday 16 March, 12:30-20:00, Victoria Hall, Akeman Street, Tring HP23 6AA

Saturday 19 March, 9:00-16:00, Whitwell New Fellowship Hall, Bendish Lane, Whitwell SG4 8HT

Monday 21 March, 13:30-21:00, Jubilee Centre, Catherine Street, St Albans AL3 5BU