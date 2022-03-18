New food store creates 20 jobs in Leighton Buzzard

Twenty jobs have been created in Leighton Buzzard with the opening of a new Your Co-op Food store.

The shop located at the Chamberlains Local Centre, Underwood Croft, Kemsley Drive, offers essential grocery items, from fruit and vegetables and fresh meat to a range of wines, spirits and chilled beers.

It is also home to an in-store bakery, a chilled food-to-go range, a National Lottery and PayPoint terminal, as well as a Hermes ParcelShop.

The new Your Coop Food store

The store has solar panels installed on its roof space, with the energy generated from these helping to supply the store’s electricity demand more sustainably.

Your Co-op is part of The Midcounties Co-operative, which is one of the largest independent UK co-operatives and is fully owned by its members. Customers at the new store will have the option of becoming a member of the Society, giving them access to exclusive deals as well as special offers from across the Your Co-op group of businesses.

Members also have a say in how the Society is run, including the work it does to support local communities in partnership with local volunteers and community groups. Members can access all of this in the palm of their hand with the Your Co-op Membership app.

The new store has been built with an investment of more than £500,000. The Society invested more than £3.5 million in opening seven new stores in 2021 and has committed to further £5 million and ten new store openings planned this year.

The new Your Coop Food store

The store's opening hours will be 7am to 10pm every day throughout the week.

Anyone looking for more information about becoming a member of The Midcounties Co-operative and receiving exclusive member rewards or to download the app, should visit the website https://www.midcounties.coop/membership or ask in their local Your Co-op Food store.

Inside the store