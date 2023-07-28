Additional healthcare provision in Leighton Buzzard has today moved a step closer.

BLMK Integrated Care Board (ICB) has today (Friday) announced it is progressing with the development of an Outline Business Case as the next “essential” step in the process to secure additional healthcare provision in the town

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ICB has appointed specialist support to provide the detailed technical and financial planning required to progress the development of the Outline Business Case. This work is expected to be complete by Spring 2024,

South West MP Andrew Sealous has welcomed the latest move to further plans for improved healthcare provision in Leighton Buzzard.

It follows a feasibility study which highlighted options for increasing health capacity in the town, possibly on land off Vandyke Road held by the Secretary of State for Health and Care.

A spokesman for BLMK ICB said: “We know local people want to see action, and we are committed to meeting the needs of residents in a way that is sustainable over the long term.

“One of the first and most important stages in the development of the Outline Business Case will be agreeing which services would operate from the proposed new facility. The feedback from the Resident Survey will be fundamental to this, and, as such, the Project Team expect to work closely with the town’s three Patient Participation Groups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We know how important it is to communicate clearly with local people as this work progress, and so we will be publishing an update every six weeks as the Business Case comes together. These updates will also include news of other proposed changes to health and care services in the town.”

Cllr Adam Zerny, leader of Central Beds Council, said the council was “committed” to working with local NHS services and residents’ groups.

He said: "Although planning for additional healthcare provision is in the early stages, I’m pleased this issue is being taken seriously and BLMK ICB is taking the next step to explore a possible solution and funding options.”

He added the council was grateful for the work carried out by the town’s Patient Participation Group (PPG) – and that it was important the findings of its survey were considered in the next stages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edith Griffith, chair of the PPG Health Provision Group, welcomed the news. She said: “We trust that its clear promises to consult and collaborate with all “partners” will be reflected in equally clear and urgent action and appropriate local solutions.

"The ICB has given its word now to ensuring, ‘Good access to health and care services for all local people’. We must all ensure that they are held to this, to our priorities as residents in shaping sufficient and appropriate local services and also to providing improved ‘interim care.”

South West Beds MP, Andrew Selous, added: “I am pleased to see formal confirmation from the ICB that they are progressing with the outline business case to secure additional healthcare provision in the town which is long overdue and urgently needed.

“This expansion is happening because we have now worked out a way to release value from the four acres of land which the NHS owns in the town, which has lain dormant for 35 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement