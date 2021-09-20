New jobs available at Leighton Buzzard Connells Group

Connells Group, one of Leighton Buzzard’s largest employers, is embarking on a recruitment drive and looking to "grow its mortgage support team significantly".

With a range of newly created support roles available, the business is looking to attract individuals who are hoping to start their career in the property industry at what is described as "an exciting time of growth for the group".

After acquiring Countrywide in March this year, Connells Group is now looking to grow its head office functions with many new roles created to support its mortgage services teams nationwide.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking for their first step onto the property career ladder in a stable and supportive environment,” said Sharon Glay, Connells Group’s mortgage services operations director.

“Our business is in a period of incredible growth and this has enabled us to create many more entry level jobs within the local area.

"This could be a great opportunity for those with a customer service background, or school and university leavers, looking for their next challenge and to join a company that places a strong focus on developing the next generation. Get in touch today if you feel this could be right opportunity to kick start your career.”