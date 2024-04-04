New Practice Director makes history as the first female owner at Osborne Morris & Morgan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tim Woolford, Managing Director said:

"It is difficult for me to put into words how impressed I have been with Sarah. She has been totally dependable, has taken a lot of important and difficult tasks (often without being asked and which far exceeded that which I could have reasonably expected) and has always remained calm and professional under pressure. She (along with Paul) has taken a lot of weight off my shoulders and the three of us have found a way to support each other at different times.

I have thoroughly enjoyed working so closely with Sarah over the last 4 years and Paul and I couldn't be happier that she now shares the business with us. She has also created a bit of OMM history, becoming the first female owner of the firm since our doors opened for business 44 years ago in 1980."

Sarah Winters, Practice Director

Sarah said of the news;

"It is such an honour to be given this opportunity and I look forward to continue growing the business with Tim and Paul.

I feel very proud to be making history and be named the first female Co-owner & Director of the firm, very fitting with us just having celebrated International Women's Day!"