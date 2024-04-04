New Practice Director makes history as the first female owner at Osborne Morris & Morgan
Tim Woolford, Managing Director said:
"It is difficult for me to put into words how impressed I have been with Sarah. She has been totally dependable, has taken a lot of important and difficult tasks (often without being asked and which far exceeded that which I could have reasonably expected) and has always remained calm and professional under pressure. She (along with Paul) has taken a lot of weight off my shoulders and the three of us have found a way to support each other at different times.
I have thoroughly enjoyed working so closely with Sarah over the last 4 years and Paul and I couldn't be happier that she now shares the business with us. She has also created a bit of OMM history, becoming the first female owner of the firm since our doors opened for business 44 years ago in 1980."
Sarah said of the news;
"It is such an honour to be given this opportunity and I look forward to continue growing the business with Tim and Paul.
I feel very proud to be making history and be named the first female Co-owner & Director of the firm, very fitting with us just having celebrated International Women's Day!"
We wish to congratulate Sarah and wish her well in her new role!