New Starbucks opens today in Hockliffe - and first 100 customers get free reusable cups

The opening has created eight jobs for the community
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 25th Apr 2024, 12:47 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 13:11 BST
Cutting the ribbon at the new Starbucks. Picture: StarbucksCutting the ribbon at the new Starbucks. Picture: Starbucks
Cutting the ribbon at the new Starbucks. Picture: Starbucks

A new Starbucks has opened in Hockliffe, near Leighton Buzzard, today (April 25) and is giving away free reusable cups for the first 100 customers.

The new coffee shop at Energy Court in Watling Street is run by Queensway Coffee and has created eight jobs for the Checkley Wood community. In a bid to tackle food waste, the store will use Too Good To Go, an app selling unsold items from restaurants and takeaways. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will open from 6am until 7pm Monday to Saturday and from 7.30am until 5pm on Sundays.

Most Popular

Ellie Stevens, new store opening manager at Queensway, said: “We are excited to open our new store and look forward to welcoming the Checkley Wood community. To celebrate, we will offer reusable cups to the first 100 customers.

“We will also be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on opening morning with our Charity Partner KidsOut, who provide positive experiences for some of the UK’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged children in collaboration with Women’s Aid.”

And for all those who manage to get a reusable cup, Starbucks gives a 25p discount to all customers who use it when buying a drink.     

Related topics:StarbucksLeighton Buzzard