New Starbucks opens today in Hockliffe - and first 100 customers get free reusable cups

A new Starbucks has opened in Hockliffe, near Leighton Buzzard, today (April 25) and is giving away free reusable cups for the first 100 customers.

The new coffee shop at Energy Court in Watling Street is run by Queensway Coffee and has created eight jobs for the Checkley Wood community. In a bid to tackle food waste, the store will use Too Good To Go, an app selling unsold items from restaurants and takeaways.

It will open from 6am until 7pm Monday to Saturday and from 7.30am until 5pm on Sundays.

Ellie Stevens, new store opening manager at Queensway, said: “We are excited to open our new store and look forward to welcoming the Checkley Wood community. To celebrate, we will offer reusable cups to the first 100 customers.

“We will also be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on opening morning with our Charity Partner KidsOut, who provide positive experiences for some of the UK’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged children in collaboration with Women’s Aid.”