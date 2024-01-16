Chris Heale, of Leighton Buzzard, recently qualified as a solicitor. He has been working here at Austin & Carnley since graduating in 2021. He has been lucky to have been mentored by leading Commercial Property law expert Stefano De Nisi. Qualifying in 1978, there is very little Stefano hasn’t come across.

Chris said “I am thrilled to work at Austin & Carnley solicitors, now as a fully qualified solicitor. I have worked at the firm since 2021, whilst finishing my training. Since qualifying I have chosen to specialise in property, with an emphasis on commercial property. It is fantastic to continue my journey working with Austin & Carnley, and I look forward to continuing working with my existing clients.”

I trained principally under Stefano De Nisi, who is well known in the property industry in this area. He had this to say:

“Chris qualified as a solicitor in December 2023. It has been a pleasure to work with and train him in the commercial property department. I look forward to watching him progress in the commercial / residential property department.”

Newly qualified Chris Heale with mentor Stefano Di Nisi

Our head of department, Deborah Carvey added:

“I am delighted to have Chris join us and expand our property team now as a fully qualified solicitor and look forward to seeing his career with us progress.”