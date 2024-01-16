Newly qualified local lawyer in Leighton Buzzard
Chris said “I am thrilled to work at Austin & Carnley solicitors, now as a fully qualified solicitor. I have worked at the firm since 2021, whilst finishing my training. Since qualifying I have chosen to specialise in property, with an emphasis on commercial property. It is fantastic to continue my journey working with Austin & Carnley, and I look forward to continuing working with my existing clients.”
I trained principally under Stefano De Nisi, who is well known in the property industry in this area. He had this to say:
“Chris qualified as a solicitor in December 2023. It has been a pleasure to work with and train him in the commercial property department. I look forward to watching him progress in the commercial / residential property department.”
Our head of department, Deborah Carvey added:
“I am delighted to have Chris join us and expand our property team now as a fully qualified solicitor and look forward to seeing his career with us progress.”
We congratulate Chris on qualifying and are delighted he has joined our fantastic team as a qualified solicitor. We look forward to seeing him grow with us at this firm. Should you have any property, or other legal, enquiries, please do not hesitate to contact us on 01525 372140 or at [email protected]