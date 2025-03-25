Operator named for first part of East West Rail - local MP reacts

An operator has been announced for East West Rail, a project that could speed up journey times for Leighton Buzzard passengers travelling by train across the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chiltern Railways has been named by ministers as the operator for the section between Oxford and Milton Keynes, with hopes that services will begin later this year.

The line will serve six stations, including a revamped Bletchley Station. From Leighton Buzzard, it’s a six-minute train journey to Bletchley, where passengers will be able to connect with East West Rail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcoming the announcement, local MP Alex Mayer - a member of Parliament’s Transport Committee - said:

Alex Mayer MP speaking in Parliament

“The Government last year pledged to unlock East West Rail - completing the line all the way to Cambridge. That pledge was reaffirmed this year. It's a commitment that will directly benefit thousands of local residents, making it easier to access jobs, education, and loved ones. The confirmation of the operator marks an important step along this journey.”

Ms Mayer said she hoped that Chiltern would embrace the name “East-West Rail”. She added:

“This is a once-in-a-generation investment, and it deserves its own identity. We should mark the beginning of something genuinely innovative for our region – which increasingly really will open up new journeys from East to West.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once complete, East West Rail will connect Oxford and Cambridge via Bedford. The second and third phases will see the line extended to Bedford by 2030 and to Cambridge by the mid-2030s.

For Leighton Buzzard passengers, it promises shorter journeys to Oxford, Cambridge, and many points in between - ending the need to travel into London and back out again.

A final statutory consultation is due in 2026.