Osborne Morris & Morgan in the running for top regional awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
They are contenders for the Business of the Year, Employer of the Year and Enterprising Business Awards.
Osborne Morris & Morgan, with their extensive range of legal services, including Wills, Court of Protection, Trusts, Probate, Lasting Power of Attorney, Medical Negligence, Personal Injury and Conveyancing, promise to "make a difference" to people's lives.
Practice Director, Sarah Winters, said:
"We are delighted to be recognised not only in one but three categories! As our teams have continued to work incredibly hard in all areas of the business over the past year.
Supporting the local community is so important to us. In the past 12 months, we have organised and been involved in a number of projects and fundraised for local charities and other initiatives.
I'd like to say a huge thank you to our clients and our committed teams here at OM&M.
We are very much looking forward to the awards evening and celebrating with our colleagues, and other local businesses no matter the result."
Now in it's eighth year, the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards are designed to recognise and celebrate the achievements of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the region. The glittering awards night will be taking place on Thursday 4th July 2024 at the Bedford Corn Exchange in Bedford.
For further information about Osborne Morris & Morgan, please get in touch by calling 01525 378177 or email [email protected].
About Osborne Morris & Morgan
Osborne Morris & Morgan are a team of highly experienced legal professionals who provide outstanding legal advice to clients across the UK and Home Counties. With an established reputation as a legal centre of excellence supporting victims of serious injury, they are frequently asked to represent clients across the country.