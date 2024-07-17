Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors headline the 2024 Buzzstock Music Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Longstanding law firm, Osborne Morris & Morgan were delighted to be headline sponsors of Buzzstock Music Festival for the third year running.

Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors are renowned for their community focus, and they were honoured to have the continued partnership with Buzzstock Music Festival as headline sponsors. The festival took place on Friday 12th July and Saturday 13th July 2024. It was an unforgettable experience with top UK tribute acts and a spotlight on local talent.

Over the last few years, the festival has rapidly grown in popularity, drawing crowds from across Bedfordshire, the home counties, and beyond. This year's line-up included sensational tributes from Coldplay, Robbie Williams, Taylor Swift, Foo Fighters and our very own Managing Director, Tim Woolford playing the saxophone in his band "Talkin' Loud" plus many more, ensuring there was something for every music enthusiast. In addition to the main stage, the festival also featured a second spotlight stage dedicated to showcasing local bands, further cementing its commitment to the community.

With the firm's deep roots in Leighton Buzzard and a long-standing history of supporting local organisations, we were proud to be a part of this vibrant community event.

Buzzstock 2024

"It was a privilege to once again be the headline sponsor of Buzzstock Music Festival. This event not only brings the community together through music, it also provides a platform for local talent to shine. At OMM, we believe in giving back to the community that has given us so much, and Buzzstock was the perfect opportunity to do just that," said our Finance Director, Paul Lockhart.

The team are looking forward to next year already!