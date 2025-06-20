Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors strike gold at the 2025 SME Bedfordshire Business Awards

SME Bedfordshire Business Awards

Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors have proudly taken home the gold award for Central Bedfordshire Business of the Year at the 2025 SME Bedfordshire Business Awards.

The glittering ceremony, hosted by the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce was held on Thursday 19th June 2025 at Venue 360 in Luton, celebrating the region's most outstanding small and medium-sized enterprises.

This prestigious accolade recognises the firm's exceptional legal expertise, commitment to client care, and deep-rooted involvement within the local community. Based in Leighton Buzzard, Osborne Morris & Morgan have long been known for their specialist services in areas such as Personal Injury, Medical Negligence, Wills, LPA's, Court of Protection, Personal Injury Trusts, and Conveyancing.

Practice Director, Sarah Winters, said:

"Winning this award means the world to us. It's a reflection of the hard work, compassion and dedication our team brings to everything we do. Supporting our clients and our community is at the heart of who we are.

Over the past 12 months, we have organised and supported a number of projects and fundraised for local charities and other inspiring initiatives. Well done to all the winners and finalists, we had a fantastic night celebrating!"

A huge shout out to the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce for organising and hosting such a brilliant night.