Schools, businesses and market traders in Leighton Buzzard got together to paint the town red to mark World Dyslexia Day.

South Beds MP Andrew Selous, wore red in support of the #goredfordyslexia campaign while Leighton-Linslade Town Council office The White House was also lit up in red for the event.

The awareness day event ended with a special talk hosted by Bekka Prideaux, Leighton Buzz Radio host, Bee's Knees Business Club member and ‘dyslexic thinker’. She led a conversation with Jack Churchill, owner of the company Scanning Pens and Dr Sarah J Myhill, dyslexia specialist tutor at Buckingham University.

The White House, the Leighton-Linslade Town Council building, lit in red

The talk was recorded by members of the local Leighton Buzzard Film Club and is now accessible to watch on Totally Leighton Buzzard's YouTube channel and on social media here.

A spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who joined the campaign to #goredfordyslexia on Tuesday October 3 to raise awareness, empower, educate, support networks and advocate about dyslexia as part of Dyslexia Awareness Week and World Dyslexia Day on October 8.

“Dyslexia affects at least one in 10 people and it’s thanks to greater awareness and campaigns like #goredfordyslexia that there is greater public understanding and awareness of dyslexia.

“This year loads of people across Leighton Buzzard joined together as part of the #goredfordyslexia campaign to change the narrative about dyslexia.

Staff at Stephen Alan's Jewellers were wearing red to mark World Dyslexia Day