Peli BioThermal Award Success

Peli BioThermal, the life science industry’s partner from discovery to distribution, is celebrating a double award win success linked to the prestigious British Chamber of Commerce. The company, based in Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire, achieved a duo of accolades in the British Chamber of Commerce Global Player award category.

Due to the overseas sales success of the company they first secured first place in the SME Bedfordshire Awards and were automatically put forward for a wider reaching regional award for East England, which they also won.

A special presentation event was held at the Peli BioThermal site with Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Justin Richardson in attendance to present the two awards.

Nicki Harris, Justin Richardson and Ben Singleton

To be considered for the awards, which are entered by thousands of companies from different business sectors, Peli BioThermal had to meet the following criteria:

Evidence on significant and sustained growth internationally

How the company has successfully exploited opportunity in overseas markets

The markets the company operates within and the markets the business is looking to expand in to

How its exporting achievements have impacted the overall business

What makes the business a global player

Justin Richardson said: “In an increasingly interconnected world, businesses that embrace international trade not only strengthen their own business success but also boost the local economy. We are immensely proud to celebrate Peli BioThermal as winners of the British Chambers of Commerce 'Global Player' of the Year for East England.

“The award recognises outstanding exporters across the UK and we are delighted that Peli BioThermal has been acknowledged as such. It is a truly great example of how innovative local companies with the right ideas and products can make their mark in a competitive global market.”

Peli BioThermal’s Nicki Harris, Director of Operations EMEA, added: “We are delighted to be double winners of these prestigious awards. We are proud our industry leading products and services are receiving recognition as the company continues its significant growth on a national and global scale to meet the requirements of our customers worldwide.”

To mark the company’s award achievements certificates were formerly presented at the LEI site and received by Nicki Harris, Director of Operations EMEA, and Ben Singleton Sales Manager EMEA, with staff from across the business joining in the celebrations.