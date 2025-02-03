Petition to save Leighton Buzzard Post Office is officially handed in

A petition to save Leighton Buzzard Post Office has been officially handed to the company's headquarters.

The local Liberal Democrats recently delivered the campaign to Wood Street, London, which contained the signatures of over 2,600 residents.

The group started the petition after news broke in November that the Church Square site was earmarked for closure – along with more than 100 other crown branches in the UK - and there were fears that the town would lose an important community asset.

However, the Post Office says that the restructure aims to boost postmaster pay by £250 million over five years.

Councillor Roberts (left) and Councillor Holland-Lindsay took the petition to London. Image supplied by Cllrs Roberts and Holland-Lindsay.

Central Bedfordshire Councillor, Shaun Roberts (Leighton Linslade South) said: “Our Post Office is at the heart of our community, always busy and offering a wide range of services.

"Losing it would be a devastating blow to the town centre at a time when our local businesses need support to keep on thriving.

"We will continue fighting to make sure our Post Office is safeguarded for the future."

Central Bedfordshire Councillor, Emma Holland-Lindsay (Leighton Linslade South) added: “Residents have spoken loud and clear: our Post Office must stay open.

"Businesses and people rely on the huge range of services our Post Office provides, particularly as the town has lost three banks in the last two years. It is vital that these damaging closure plans are scrapped."

The news of the restructure came after a strategic review was led by the Post Office’s new chairman, Nigel Railton, which was designed to overhaul how the organisation operates.

The changes also aim to improve branches’ banking offers for customers, and see a "lower-risk, better value" IT system for sub-postmasters.