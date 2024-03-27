RBL branch welcomes new member

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leighton Buzzard extends a warm welcome to Mike Lovell as he takes on the position of Membership Secretary for the Leighton Buzzard branch.

Branch Chairman, Stuart Clarke, expressed his enthusiasm for Mike's appointment, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Mike to our team. His 29-year career in the British Army and significant experience as a senior leader will be invaluable."

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 1995, Mike joined the British Army as a vehicle mechanic in the Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers (REME). Following trade training he promoted through all of the soldier ranks, and during this time was deployed in exercises and operations across Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, and the Middle East.

Major (Retd) Mike Lovell

In 2010 he was assigned to 3 Commando Brigade where he completed the gruelling All-Arms Commando Course.

A notable achievement was his leadership as a Warrant Officer, commanding a Task Force on Operation Herrick in Afghanistan – a role typically filled by a Captain. His exceptional efforts during this period earned him the prestigious Queen’s Commendation for Valuable Service, a testament to his unwavering commitment and exemplary service.

In 2014 Mike commissioned as a REME Late Entry Officer and enjoyed the rare privilege of serving with the Royal Marines as an engineering officer. He diversified as the principal land systems officer across Army Aviation and Military Engineering.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike concluded his career as Head of Mechanical & Electrical Engineering, working in the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal & Search Group. He has now taken on a civilian engineering role in the local area.

In addition to his military achievements, Mike spent a decade serving as the REME Cross Country Secretary, supporting soldiers' athletic ambitions through training and coaching camps.

Moving to Leighton Buzzard in 2019 with his wife Laura and their five children (ages 15 to 22), Mike is deeply rooted in the town, with two of their children attending local schools. In his spare time Mike enjoys cycling, running, walking the family’s dog, and supporting fellow engineers in their pursuit of professional accreditation.

His transition from military service to community involvement marks a new chapter in Mike's life, reflecting his commitment to service beyond the battlefield.

Advertisement

Advertisement