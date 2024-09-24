Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are plenty of seasonal ‘side hustles’ that can help you make some cash this autumn 🍂

Autumn is an ideal time to explore part-time jobs and side hustles to supplement your income

Opportunities range from outdoor activities to creative projects that align with seasonal demand

Many side hustles can be started with minimal equipment and can be flexible around your schedule

Earnings potential varies, but even small time commitments can lead to significant extra income

As the air turns crisp and the leaves begin to fall, autumn presents the perfect opportunity to supplement your income with seasonal part-time jobs and side hustles.

Whether you're looking to capitalise on your skills, spend more time outdoors or indulge in creative passions, autumn offers a variety of ways to earn extra cash.

There are a wealth of opportunities for seasonal side hustles, and whether you enjoy crafting, baking, or providing services to your community, there are plenty of ways to find some extra income while embracing the seasonal changes.

The key is finding something you enjoy and turning it into a profitable venture, but here are some strong ideas to get you started, including how much you can expect to make from each, and how long you’ll be working at it before you see an uptick in your finances.

Leaf raking and garden maintenance

One of the most straightforward autumn side hustles is helping homeowners tidy their gardens as they prepare for winter.

Leaf raking, clearing debris, trimming hedges, and planting bulbs are all essential tasks that many people may not have time or energy for.

Offering garden maintenance services during autumn can be a profitable venture, especially if you live in a leafy area.

How much could I make?

For basic leaf raking and garden clean-up, you could charge around £10 - £15 per hour. For more extensive work, such as hedge trimming or bulb planting, rates could increase to £15 - £20 per hour.

If you can dedicate 5 - 10 hours a week, you could easily earn £50 - £150 per week, depending on the demand in your area and the services you offer. Offering bundled seasonal clean-up packages could also help secure repeat customers.

Making and selling autumnal crafts

If you’re creative, autumn is the ideal time to craft seasonal items such as wreaths, centrepieces and homemade decorations.

With Halloween, Bonfire Night and Christmas approaching, many people are looking for unique, hand-made decorations for their homes.

Craft fairs, online marketplaces like Etsy and social media platforms provide excellent opportunities to showcase and sell your work.

How much could I make?

Wreaths: Handmade autumn or Christmas wreaths can sell for anywhere between £25 - £60 , depending on materials used and craftsmanship

Handmade autumn or Christmas wreaths can sell for anywhere between , depending on materials used and craftsmanship Table centrepieces or decorations: You can charge £15 - £40 for these smaller items

You can charge for these smaller items Hand-painted pumpkins (a popular Halloween trend) can be sold for £10 - £20 each

Depending on the complexity of the craft, creating a piece might take a couple of hours. A commitment of 5 - 10 hours per week could bring in £100 - £300 or more if you’re able to sell through online channels or local markets.

Baking autumnal treats

If you're a keen baker, why not turn your passion into profit? Autumn is the perfect time to create seasonal treats such as pumpkin pies, spiced cupcakes, gingerbread cookies, and other comfort bakes that align with the festive season.

Home-baking side hustles can thrive as people look for handmade, local and fresh goods to bring to their holiday gatherings or just to enjoy at home.

How much could I make?

Cupcakes: A batch of 12 seasonal cupcakes could be sold for £20 - £30

A batch of 12 seasonal cupcakes could be sold for Pies and tarts: Depending on size, autumn pies like apple, pumpkin or pecan could fetch £10 - £25 each.

Depending on size, autumn pies like apple, pumpkin or pecan could fetch each. Seasonal biscuit boxes (ideal for Christmas gifts) could be priced at around £15 - £30, depending on the variety and presentation

You can typically bake a batch of treats in an afternoon or a couple of hours. By dedicating 5 - 10 hours per week, you could make £100 - £200 depending on your orders.

Knitting and crocheting seasonal clothing

If you’re skilled at knitting or crocheting, autumn is a peak time to market handmade scarves, hats, jumpers, and blankets.

As temperatures drop, many people look for unique and cosy knitwear items, often to give as Christmas gifts or to use for their personal comfort.

Crafting knitwear can be done from home, and you can sell your items at local craft fairs or through online platforms.

How much could I make?

Scarves and hats: Prices for hand-knitted scarves or hats typically range from £15 - £40 each

Prices for hand-knitted scarves or hats typically range from each Jumpers: Depending on the complexity and quality, hand-knitted jumpers can sell for £50 - £150

Depending on the complexity and quality, hand-knitted jumpers can sell for Blankets: Larger items like blankets may go for £70 - £200

Knitting projects can take time, depending on the size and complexity of the item. Scarves and hats might take a few hours to complete, while jumpers and blankets may take multiple sessions.

A consistent 10 - 15 hours per week could result in earnings of £100 - £300 or more.

Pet sitting and dog walking

As autumn sets in, people may be busier preparing for the holidays, leaving less time to care for their pets.

Offering dog walking, pet sitting or even doggy day-care services can be an excellent way to earn extra money, especially as people go away on short breaks or weekend trips.

Autumn is a great time for dog walkers to enjoy the beautiful outdoors while making a profit.

How much could I make?

Dog walking: Typical rates for dog walking are £10 - £15 per hour , per dog

Typical rates for dog walking are , per dog Pet sitting: If you’re looking after a pet in someone’s home, you can charge £25 - £40 per day

If you have 5 - 10 hours per week to dedicate to dog walking or pet sitting, you could earn £50 - £150 weekly. Expanding your service to pet sitting during the holiday season could bring in even more.

Freelance photography

Autumn’s rich colours and soft lighting make it a popular time for outdoor family photoshoots and seasonal photography sessions.

If you have a decent camera and some photography skills, offering mini autumnal photoshoots in parks or at scenic locations can be a great side hustle. Many families look for unique holiday cards and seasonal portraits during this time of year.

How much could I make?

Mini photoshoots: You could offer 30-minute sessions for £50 - £100, including 5 - 10 edited digital images

You could offer 30-minute sessions for £50 - £100, including 5 - 10 edited digital images Full photoshoots: A longer, 1 - 2 hour session might cost £150 - £300, depending on the package and number of images provided

An average photoshoot, including travel and editing time, could take 2 - 3 hours. A commitment of 5 - 10 hours per week could bring in £200 - £400 or more, especially if you book multiple clients.

Selling pre-loved autumn clothing and accessories

As the autumn season begins, many people look to update their wardrobes with warm, cosy attire.

If you have a knack for curating fashion or have unused autumn or winter clothing, you can sell pre-loved items through apps like Depop, Vinted or eBay. In addition, you could visit charity shops to find gently used items to resell at a profit.

How much could I make?

Jumpers, coats, scarves, and boots can sell for anywhere from £10 - £50 depending on the brand and condition

can sell for anywhere from depending on the brand and condition Designer or high-end items may fetch more, with some selling for £100 or more

This side hustle requires sourcing, listing and shipping items, which may take a couple of hours per week. A few hours spent on this could easily bring in £50 - £200 in profits.

Tutoring and homework help

With school back in full swing, autumn is a prime time for offering tutoring services.

Whether you’re skilled in maths, science, English, or another subject, tutoring students who need extra help with homework or exam prep can be a rewarding side hustle.

How much could I make?

Tutoring rates generally range from £20 - £40 per hour, depending on the subject and your qualifications.

If you tutor for 3 - 5 hours per week, you could easily make an extra £60 - £200 each week.

