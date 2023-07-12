Site managers at Leighton Buzzard and Houghton Regis developments recognised with top industry award

Two Taylor Wimpey South Midlands site managers have each received a prestigious National House-Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Quality Award.

Site Manager’s Wes Hosking at Thorn Fields, Houghton Regis and Rob Parker at Hadley Grange at Clipstone Park Phase Two, Leighton Buzzard both collected the top industry award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pride in the Job Quality Awards have been running for 43 years and are awarded following a rigorous judging process. With only 443 winners selected from over 8,000 site managers across the UK, the accolade celebrates the most exceptional managers who are recognised for their dedication to building high quality homes.

Rob Parker, site manager for Hadley Grange, Leighton Buzzard

Wes Hosking said: “To be recognised as one of the UK’s top site managers is a huge achievement. Everyone at Thorn Fields is passionate about delivering homes of the highest quality and I'm delighted that our efforts have been recognised.”

Rob Parker commented: “This award is an honour not just for me, but for the whole team at Hadley Grange and I would like to thank them for their hard work and dedication. They all take great pride in ensuring that the homes we build are completed to the best possible standards.”

Kevin Salisbury, Production Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “This is a huge achievement for Wes and Rob and we’re extremely proud of them. These awards are highly regarded in the house-building industry and their awards give homebuyers the assurance that the homes at Thorn Fields and Hadley Grange are of the highest quality.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steve Wood, CEO at the NHBC says: “Congratulations to all the winners who should feel proud to have received a Pride in the Job Award. Pride in the Job is firmly at the heart of NHBC’s mission to raise standards in the housing industry. It is important we recognise the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites and to exacting construction quality standards. This accolade recognises the best site managers across the UK and celebrates how much Wes and Rob have inspired their teams by going the extra mile to deliver homes of the highest quality.”

Wes Hosking, site manager for Thorn Fields, Houghton Regis

Each site manager is assessed across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety. Thousands of site inspections and meticulous scoring and verifications have taken place to decide the winning site managers. The Quality Award winners will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2024.

Taylor Wimpey is an industry leader in build quality and has been awarded a 5 star rating for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation (HBF). Find out more at https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/why-choose-us/our-quality-assurance