Student-run Family Law Clinic offers real-world experience & community support

Over the summer, students studying Law at the University of Bedfordshire will continue to lend support through the Family Law Clinic, which provides essential legal advice to members of the local community.

The Family Law Clinic, based at the University’s Luton campus, is operated by volunteer students as part of their Law degree, and offers free 45-minute face-to-face or online consultations for individuals who are experiencing family law issues but are unable to afford legal advice or qualify for legal aid.

Working under the supervision of a qualified family lawyer, students provide initial legal guidance on matters such as separation, custody, and domestic arrangements.

Through their work in the Clinic, students are able to incorporate academic learning and professional practice, applying their classroom knowledge to real-life challenges and gaining an insight into the complexities of family law – particularly how legal solutions can help safeguard vulnerable individuals, such as children, in times of crisis.

Law students

Christine Quinlan, co-ordinator of the Family Law Clinic, said: “I have been impressed by the enthusiasm and commitment of the students who voluntarily give up their free time to support the Clinic. The benefit to the students is seeing how their academic studies can equip them with legal knowledge and skills that can be applied to help others in real-life situations.”

The Family Law Clinic will run throughout the summer (operating at reduced hours during July and August) and highlights the University’s commitment to Career-Powered Education, preparing graduates with the skills, experience, and confidence to thrive in the workplace.

Maliha Tafader, who has just received a First Class degree in Law from the University, is hoping to lend her expertise and continue working with the Clinic now she has completed her studies.

Maliha said: “Being part of the Family Law Clinic was one of the highlights of my degree. It gave me the chance to put legal theory into practice, work directly with clients, and develop real confidence in my legal skills. I’m proud to have graduated with a First Class degree. The experience not only shaped the kind of lawyer I hope to become who is knowledgeable, compassionate, and client-focused but also showed me how much students like us can gain from learning in a real-world setting. I’d encourage any law student to get involved. It’s a unique opportunity to grow both professionally and personally.”

The Clinic is registered with LawWorks, a national charity that supports pro bono legal work. LawWorks has helped the University implement a case management system and provided student training materials, ensuring the Clinic meets professional standards while delivering much-needed services to the community.

Students also benefit from a growing collaboration with the family law team at Duncan Lewis Solicitors, who assist in supervising online sessions and reviewing the legal advice prepared by students.