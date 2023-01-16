Success for Leighton Buzzard business park with all but one unit now let

Three new businesses are to move to Ascent Logistics Park, Leighton Buzzard, with seven of the scheme’s eight units now fully occupied.

The largest of the three units will be accommodated by wholesaler and retailer AS Colour, while healthcare provider HCA UK and Tate Business Group, a leading UK provider of essential business supplies, taking on two other units.

Accredited by the UK Green Building Council for its net-zero carbon construction, Ascent Logistics Park is built with sustainability in mind. With a BREEAM ‘Very Good’ rating, all units are integrated with smart design, delivering positive and lasting change for businesses and the environment.

One 48,639 sq ft unit remains available at the Park, which reached completion earlier this year.

Chris Beer, senior associate at developer Firethorn Trust, said: “This is a significant milestone for Ascent Logistics Park, as we near to full occupancy. The diverse mix of tenants reflects the scheme’s high-quality, modern and flexible specification, in addition to our team’s commitment to working closely with occupiers to ensure we are responding to their operational requirements effectively.”

Lawrence Railton, managing director at AS Colour, said: “At AS Colour, we are committed to manufacturing and delivering a premium product for our customers through efficient operations and responsible practices. The tenancy at Ascent will allow us to enhance our UK supply chain and grow our shipping capabilities to meet customer demand even more effectively.”

Scottie Lambright, chief executive, supply chain function at HCA, commentated: “As a business, we continue to set out and deliver on ambitious growth plans. Ascent will put us in a central location to further improve operations, ensuring HCA facilities can always access the right supplies and equipment, and in turn, deliver outstanding patient care across the UK.”

Richard Beal, managing director at Tate Business Group, added: “Location, flexibility and specification is key to ensuring we can effectively meet diverse client requirements and provide a tailored solution that improves the efficiency of their supply chains. It has been a pleasure working with Firethorn to secure our new home at Ascent, which will allow us to maintain our exceptional service offering as our customer base continues to grow.”