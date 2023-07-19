Taylor Wimpey North Thames has donated an iPad to the Little Hadham Primary School Summer Fete raffle which was held to raise money for the school.

The top raffle prize donation was made as part of the housebuilder’s ongoing commitment to supporting its developments’ local communities. Little Hadham Primary School is nearby to its Hoddesdon development, High Leigh Garden Village.

Sarah Erswell, Office Manager at Little Hadham Primary School, said: “We’d like to thank Taylor Wimpey for their generosity; their donation of an iPad attracted lots of raffle ticket sales which will in turn help us buy new equipment for the children.”

Beatrice, the iPad winner

The raffle draw took place on Friday 7th July and, in total with the other activities available at the Summer Fete, £2,342 was raised for Little Hadham Primary School which will be put towards new IT equipment as well as other resources.

Jason Turner, Sales Manager at North Thames, said: “We’re delighted to hear that our iPad donation garnered further interest in the Summer Fete raffle and we hope the winner, Beatrice, enjoys her prize!”