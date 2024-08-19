Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ted Baker is set to close its remaining 31 UK stores this week, putting over 500 jobs at risk

Negotiations between Ted Baker's owner and Mike Ashley's Frasers Group have broken down, leading to the expected closures

The company operating Ted Baker's UK stores entered administration in March, resulting in 15 store closures

Ted Baker operated 46 UK stores before the insolvency, employing around 975 people

The brand’s closures could signal the end of its presence on UK high streets

Ted Baker was founded in 1988 in Glasgow, gaining popularity for its quirky, high-quality fashion

Ted Baker will expected to close its remaining 31 UK stores this week, jeopardising over 500 jobs.

Negotiations between Authentic Brands, Ted Baker's owner, and retail mogul Mike Ashley's Frasers Group have broken down, leading to the anticipated closure of all stores by Tuesday (20 August).

513 employees across the UK and in its head office, and 78 in Ireland, are expected to be affected by the remaining closures.

The company operating Ted Baker's UK outlets, No Ordinary Designer Label Limited (NODL), entered administration in March. Since then, 15 UK stores have already closed, resulting in approximately 245 job losses.

Employees at the remaining stores were informed last month that they would lose their jobs once they close. Before the insolvency, Ted Baker operated 46 UK stores and employed around 975 people.

A woman walks past a Ted Baker store in Covent Garden, London (Photo: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Which stores are closing?

By the end of the day on Tuesday this week (20 August), all of Ted Baker’s remaining stores, including 12 in London and the capital’s surrounding airports, will be closing their doors.

Ted Baker will also cease operations in major cities like Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester, and Sheffield.

Below is the complete list of Ted Baker stores closing across the UK:

Ashford, Kent – Designer Outlet

Bath – Milsom St

Birmingham – Selfridges. Bullring and Grand Central

Bracknell – Fenwick

Braintree – Chapel Hill

Bristol – House of Fraser

Cheadle – John Lewis

Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet, Ellesmere Port

Dartford – Bluewater Shopping Centre

Glasgow – Argyll Arcade

Gloucester Quays

High Wycombe – John Lewis

Kingston upon Thames – Wood Street

London – Brent Cross Shopping Centre

London Gatwick Airport, North Terminal

London Gatwick Airport, South Terminal

London Heathrow Airport, Terminal 2

London Heathrow Airport, Terminal 3

London Heathrow Airport, Terminal 5

London Luton Airport

London – Outlet Shopping at The O2

London – Oxford Street

London – Regent Street

London – Shepherd’s Bush, Pashion, Ariel Way

London Stansted Airport

Manchester – New Cathedral Street

Norwich – Chantry Place Shopping Centre, House of Fraser

Portsmouth – Gunwharf Keys

Sheffield – Meadowhall

Solihull – John Lewis

Swindon, Wiltshire – Designer Outlet

These final closures bring the total number of Ted Baker stores lost in 2024 to 46.

Authentic Brands, the US-based company that owns Juicy Couture and Reebok, still retains ownership of Ted Baker’s intellectual property.

Authentic has previously said it was hoping to find new operating partners to run the Ted Baker brand, which is currently sold through department stores and retailers such as John Lewis and House of Fraser.

The closure of Ted Baker's UK stores could signal the end of its presence on high streets, marking the end of an era for the brand. The brand does continue to be available through some department stores and retailers.

Ted Baker was founded in Glasgow 1988 by Ray Kelvin. Kelvin, who came from a family with a background in fashion, named the brand after a fictional character, creating a persona that embodied the quirky and distinctive style that would come to define the brand.

Ted Baker initially started as a men's shirt specialist. The brand quickly gained a reputation for high-quality shirts with a distinctive design flair, often incorporating bold patterns and vibrant colours.

The early success was driven by a unique marketing strategy where the brand offered laundry services for every shirt purchased, positioning itself as a brand that paid attention to both quality and customer service.

The brand became known for its quirky, playful and often whimsical approach to fashion. Ted Baker’s use of bold patterns, floral prints and attention to detail helped it stand out in a crowded market.

Ted Baker developed a strong and consistent brand identity, not just through its clothing but also through its marketing, packaging and stores, which were known for their creative and sometimes eccentric interiors.

After establishing itself as a successful menswear brand, Ted Baker expanded into women's clothing and accessories, and continued to grow its presence in major UK cities and internationally.

Will there be a closing down sale?

Although nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing, it is hoped by many that Ted Baker may hold a closing down sale as part of the process of shutting down its remaining UK stores.

Retailers often conduct clearance sales to sell off remaining inventory before closing their doors, especially when closing a significant number of locations.

Such sales help the company reduce stock and recover some value from the inventory, and if Ted Baker follows this common practice, you might see discounts and promotions.

Ted Baker’s UK website has been pulled, and customers have been told it is “not taking orders right now”, and that they have 14 days to return orders made online.

But as mentioned above, the brand does continue to be available through some retailers and department stores like John Lewis, where many of its items are discounted on its website.

What are your thoughts on the closure of Ted Baker’s UK stores and the impact on its employees? Share your views, experiences with the brand or any questions you might have in the comments section.