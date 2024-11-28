'Tesco the Grinch': Leighton Buzzard supermarket under fire as free parking time reduced

Leighton Buzzard Tesco has come under fire as its parking time has been reduced - just as the busy Christmas season approaches.

The Vimy Road superstore previously allowed shoppers free parking for three hours – but the time was recently reduced to two.

Customers have contacted the LBO to express their frustration, claiming that if you have to collect a prescription, have mobility issues (but don't hold a blue badge), or take your children shopping, then 120 minutes is not enough time.

However, Tesco says that the parking limit will allow it to "better manage" its spaces.

One LBO reader, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed: "People aren't happy – two hours is not enough time to do your shopping.

"They have made blue badge holders exempt but what about the elderly? They might have mobility issues or be a bit slower, but don't necessarily have a blue badge.

"It takes time to find a parking space, then you've got to do your shop, it takes time at the checkout queue - and then if you need to visit the pharmacy in two hours, don't bother. The pharmacy queue alone can take up to half an hour.

"They have brought this change in just as Christmas is approaching and it's getting busier."

The woman claimed that she had contacted Tesco, who blamed Horizon – its parking company – but when she contacted Horizon, they blamed Tesco.

She added: "Two hours isn't enough time at all for most people. My sister – there's five in the family – their trolley is piled high with food for the weekly shop. It's not quick. Then if one of the children needs the toilet or a nappy change...

"I think lots of people are going to get fined, if they haven't already.

"It's just mean. Especially as Christmas is coming. Tesco the Grinch!"

Another reader claimed: "I go shopping with my elderly mother and it can take a while to walk round, and we have to wait a long time to collect her prescription.

"The aisles will be choc-a-bloc, especially near Christmas.

"I think a lot of people will be fined."

A Tesco spokesperson said: “It is important to us that all our customers can find a space when they visit our stores, and parking limits at the Leighton Buzzard superstore are in place to allow us to better manage spaces.”

As background information, the spokesman issued this advice:

>Tesco wants to ensure our customers can park for enough time to shop at a pace which suits them. If a customer does need some extra time shopping they can speak to colleagues in store.

>Parking restrictions are managed by location in consultation with the local management team and any time limits will be clearly displayed on signs in the car park.

>Tesco always reviews changes based on customer feedback.

>If customers need to park in a particular space due to a disability or health condition, Tesco encourages them to display a blue badge or speak to colleagues at the customer service desk in-store.

What do you think about the changes to parking? Do you think that two hours is enough time to do the shopping? Email: [email protected]

The LBO contacted Horizon for a comment, but did not receive a response before going to press.