Test your skills behind the wheel of a race car as new Kwik Fit centre opens in Leighton Buzzard

Leighton-Linslade mayor Cllr Kevin Pughe was in the driving seat to mark the official opening of the town’s new Kwik Fit centre.

He joined Kwik Fit manager Darren Spiers and the team on Tuesday to celebrate the opening which will offer a treat for motor racing fans this Saturday (February 17).

The centre will display a star car from the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship, the NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST, of reigning champion Ash Sutton, with customers able to test their own skills behind the wheel of a race car in Pirelli’s racing simulator.

Leighton-Linslade mayor Cllr Pughe joins manager Darren Spiers to officially open the new Kwik Fit in Leighton Buzzard

Although no trophies are at stake, the driver with the fastest lap will win two tickets to a BTCC race meeting of their choice during the 2024 season.

The centre, in Grovebury Road, previously a car dealership, will provide Kwik Fit’s full range of products and services including tyres, brakes, servicing and MOTs. The company has also made a significant investment in providing calibration services for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This ensures that drivers can be confident that their vehicle’s safety systems are correctly monitoring the road ahead and vehicles around them.

Cllr Pughe said: “I’m delighted to have been able to officially welcome Kwik Fit to Leighton Buzzard and meet Darren and his team. I’ve been very impressed to see the investment which Kwik Fit has made in its new centre – it’s a really positive reflection of the company’s commitment to the town and of the centre’s future potential.”

Darren, who has moved from the company’s Wolverton centre to lead the team, said: “This is a fantastic centre in a great location and we would like to thank Cllr Pughe for joining us to cut the ribbon. We’ve made a huge investment in the very latest equipment, including laser wheel alignment and ADAS calibration, enabling us to support drivers with whatever they need. We are looking forward to giving Leighton Buzzard’s drivers peace of mind motoring and helping them keep safe on the road, whatever they are driving and wherever they need to go.”