The Bedford College Group welcomes dbfb to the Employer Partnership Scheme

The Bedford College Group is delighted to announce that dbfb, a leading telecommunications provider, has joined its Employer Partnership Scheme. This exciting collaboration will create valuable opportunities for students and contribute to the development of the local workforce.

Through this partnership, dbfb will engage with students through a range of activities, including work placements, the donation of equipment, site tours, participation in open evenings and careers events, industry talks, and the setting of student projects. Additionally, dbfb will contribute to the Employer Advisory Board, ensuring that the skills being developed align with the needs of the industry.

Gina Bubbins, Director of Partnerships at The Bedford College Group, said “Partnering with dbfb is an exciting step forward in ensuring our students have direct access to the fast-evolving world of telecommunications and IT. By working with industry leaders like dbfb, we are not only enhancing learning experiences but also creating a solid foundation for future career pathways. This partnership isn’t just about opportunities—it’s about shaping the future workforce and inspiring our students to aim high.”

dbfb, based in Northampton, specialises in connectivity, telephony, and IT solutions for businesses. The company is committed to developing a talent pipeline that will support its business growth over the next 3-5 years. Through this partnership, dbfb aims to share its business plans and key initiatives with The Bedford College Group, paving the way for apprenticeships and co-development opportunities.

(left to right) Stuart Smith - Head of Innovation at dbfb, Gina Bubbins - Director of Partnerships at The Bedford College Group, Colin Beckley - Service Director at dbfb, Hannah Rudder - Account Manager at dbfb.

Stuart Smith, Head of Innovation with dbfb commented "At dbfb, we believe in the power of collaboration to drive innovation and growth, both for our business and the wider community. Joining The Bedford College Group's Employer Partnership Scheme is a fantastic opportunity to support the next generation of talent in the tech industry. Through this partnership, we look forward to engaging with students, sharing our expertise, and contributing to their development, ensuring they are equipped with the skills needed to thrive and help grow our local economy."

The Bedford College Group’s Employer Partnership Scheme connects businesses with education to ensure students are equipped with the necessary skills to succeed in the workplace. The collaboration with dbfb marks another step towards enhancing employment prospects for students while supporting industry growth.

