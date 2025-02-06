'Trailblazing' Leighton Buzzard businesswoman in top 100 female founders campaign

A Leighton Buzzard businesswoman has been crowned one of the UK’s 100 most impressive female entrepreneurs.

Bekka Prideaux, who founded the Curious Choice a Leadership Development and Change Management Consultancy in 2008, is being profiled in Small Business Britain’s ‘f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100’ campaign 2025.

The award showcases "trailblazing" female business leaders who are also passionate about helping others through volunteering, mentoring, and community support.

Bekka said: “My business means I talk to people around the globe and I am lucky enough to do that from an office in the town centre.

Bekka has made Leighton Buzzard proud. Image supplied by Bekka Prideaux.

"It helps me see on a daily basis what a great community we have here in Leighton Buzzard and I want to do my part in making sure as many people as possible benefit from that."

Bekka was particularly championed for her voluntary work in Leighton Buzzard.

She is a director at the Bee’s Knees Business Club - where she supports other local business owners "building the sense of connection and community" - as well as providing mentoring and business advice.

She is also a director for Spectrum Community Arts, who provide performing arts workshops and clubs for people with additional needs, and is one of the founding members of Culture CoLB - an umbrella organization for arts, culture, heritage, and health organisations – that "aims to bring people together to keep the town centre vibrant".

A Small Business Britain spokeswoman, added: "Bekka also created a local community map, which allows people to search for clubs, associations, support, and volunteering opportunities in the area."

Bekka concluded: "I also care passionately about our small businesses and the wonderful impact they can make in any community and love supporting them and cheering them on.

"That is what drives the voluntary work I do, so it is very humbling to be recognised in this way.”

Launched in 2017 by Small Business Britain, the f:Entrepreneur campaign aims to raise greater awareness of the impact of incredible female business owners across the country.

The campaign offers a host of events, training, and networking opportunities to boost skills, capability, and confidence.

