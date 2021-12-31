Try a charming break to Sarajevo, from Luton

Travellers from London Luton Airport now have a new destination to try out.

Wizz Air has launched a new low-fare route from the airport to Sarajevo in Bosnia Herzegovina. The new route will launch on March 29, 2022, and tickets are available now on wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app.

And the company is also recruiting, looking for cabin crew and pilots.

Wizz Air is looking for staff

The twice weekly flights will travel to an area rich in history, and viewed as a Slavic mini-Istanbul The idyllic mountain city is home to both Ottoman-era mosques and churches from the Austro-Hungarian period. With its diverse architecture, delicious food, and an abundance of nature to explore, the city offers a charming break for all passengers.

Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are delighted to announce the addition of flights to Sarajevo from our base at London Luton Airport, as we offer our passengers even more choices for their holidays.