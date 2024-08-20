Unlock growth with tailored business support in Central Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The University of Bedfordshire, in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council under the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), is offering a unique opportunity to businesses in the Central Bedfordshire region. This initiative is designed to foster innovation, boost growth, and provide the essential tools and guidance needed for success in today’s competitive market.

The UKSPF programme offers a range of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of local businesses. Whether you are exploring new markets, launching innovative products, streamlining costs, recruiting skilled employees, or addressing environmental impacts, this programme offers essential support.

You can benefit from:

· 1-2-1 Consultancy: Our experts will collaborate with you to address your specific business challenges, offering personalised guidance to help you navigate and overcome obstacles.

· Subsidised Graduate Employment: Tap into a pool of talented graduates, eager to bring fresh perspectives and contribute to your company's success, with the added benefit of subsidised employment costs.

· Grant Funding Opportunities: Eligible businesses can explore a range of grant funding options, providing the financial boost needed to accelerate growth and innovation.

· Peer-to-Peer Networking: Build valuable relationships and share insights with fellow entrepreneurs through our networking events, designed to foster collaboration and mutual support.

· Workshops and Short Courses: Enhance your skills and knowledge with our versatile workshops, covering a wide range of topics essential to modern business practices.

Photo by Cytonn Photography on Unsplash

The support is available to established businesses of any size registered within the Central Bedfordshire region.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity. For more information and to register, please visit: www.beds.ac.uk/ukspf-cbc