Wadys Electrical Ltd strengthens ties with The Bedford College Group through Employer Partnership Scheme

From left to right: Daniel Allison, Contracts Director at Wadys Electrical Ltd - Rachel Roberts, Partnership Manager at The Bedford College Group - David Bishop, Managing Director at Wadys Electrical Ltd - Doug Wady, Chairman at Wadys Electrical Ltd.

Long-time supporter of The Bedford College Group, Wadys Electrical Ltd has officially joined the Group’s Employer Partnership Scheme, further demonstrating its commitment to developing young talent within the construction and building services industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wadys is a well-respected, family-run business providing Electrical and Mechanical Building Services to the construction sector. Their projects range from fault diagnosis and refurbishments to full-scale developments such as schools and leisure centres. Known for delivering on time and within budget, Wadys has built a strong reputation that’s earned them multiple Local Business and Supply Chain Awards.

The company has worked closely with The Bedford College Group for several years, regularly taking on apprentices and engaging directly with students at college events. Earlier this year, Wadys attended both the Women in Construction event in March and the Construction Careers Event in May, where they had meaningful conversations with students interested in the sector. These interactions directly supported their recruitment of two new apprentices, who are set to begin their training this September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Roberts, Partnership Manager at The Bedford College Group, said: “We’re so pleased to welcome Wadys Electrical Ltd to our Employer Partnership Scheme. They’ve consistently shown a real passion for supporting young people and creating pathways into the industry. This partnership formalises years of valuable collaboration, and we’re excited to see it continue to grow.”

Through the scheme, Wadys will expand its involvement by delivering talks to students, contributing to industry advisory boards, and continuing to offer apprenticeship opportunities that lead to real careers.

David Bishop, Managing Director at Wadys Electrical Ltd, added: “We’re proud to join the Employer Partnership Scheme and continue building on the great relationship we’ve developed with The Bedford College Group. Our involvement with the college over the years has seen many of our apprentices pass through their doors. The college events we have attended have helped us connect with some fantastic young people, and it’s rewarding to know we’re playing a part in supporting the future of the construction industry.”

The Employer Partnership Scheme at The Bedford College Group plays a key role in connecting education with the world of work. By collaborating with both local and national employers, the scheme gives students access to current industry knowledge, practical experiences, and clearer routes into their chosen careers—helping them develop real-world skills and become truly career-ready.

For more information about The Bedford College Group Employer Partnership Scheme, contact [email protected]

To find out more about Wadys Electrical Ltd, visit https://www.wadys.co.uk