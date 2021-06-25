What do Leighton Buzzard's small retailers have planned for Independents' Day weekend (July 3-4)?

Leighton Buzzard will once again be joining in with Independents' Day UK, as small businesses in the town look to promote their unique services.

The initiative aims to drive footfall to independent shops on July 4 each year - and for the first time, it will culminate in a full weekend of celebrations highlighting Britain's smaller retailers, across Saturday 3 and Sunday July 4.

The campaign's organisers are asking the public to show their thanks by simply heading out across the weekend and spending a few pounds at independent or locally-owned retailers.

Independents' Day

Independents' Day UK is sponsored by Local Rewards, a programme developed by social media specialists, Maybe Tech, which allows retailers to communicate with and reward shoppers - and is now live across hundreds of towns and cities across the UK.

The campaign team estimates that last year, over 8,500 small shops across the UK engaged with the campaign - and is hoping that figure will reach at least 20,000 this

year.

There are far-reaching advantages in deciding to ‘’keep it local’’ when you are making buying decisions. By supporting local businesses, you are supporting your local economy; meaning that money stays within the community keeping the High Street vibrant.

In Leighton Buzzard, small businesses have been rapidly adapting to serve their community during the course of the pandemic. For Independents' Day the main focus is the Saturday so that the market traders are included, but all businesses are getting involved with offers across the weekend.

Gennaro Borrelli, chairman of independent retailer group LB First, said, “We are looking forward to hosting local business owners having stalls in the High Street alongside our regular market traders featuring music and live coverage from Leighton Buzz Radio. The sun has been out, the flags are flying, the bunting is up, and the town's businesses are ready to welcome you, let us continue to Keep It Local, #KeepingItLocalLB.’’

In his LBO column due to be published in the paper on June 29, Mr Borrelli speaks of the latest figures for May which show encouraging signs of increasing football and dwell time in the town centre by shoppers.

For independent retailers, the Independents' Day UK campaign can be used to promote their own businesses online and in their own communities. They can simply download and

share the logo to show their support, follow and engage with the campaign across social media platforms, tell their story or plan a special event or promotion specifically for that day.

Shoppers are asked to show some love for the independent retailers they value most both in their local communities and online. Maybe follow and engage with the

campaign across Independents' Day UK social media platforms, give a shout-out on social media to your favourite independent retailers or take a trip to one or

two independent retailers that you’ve never visited before.