When will Leighton Buzzard pub The Lancer reopen?

Leighton Buzzard residents are wondering when popular pub, The Lancer, will reopen.

After a busy summer following the first lockdown, the business closed back in September 2020 due to the Prime Minister's announcement of the 10pm curfew.

The Lake Street pub posted on Facebook at the time: "Due to the recent government announcement we have taken the decision to close our doors. We would like to thank our customers for supporting us through this difficult time and look forward to welcoming you back soon."

The Lancer. Photo: Google.

However, its doors still remain shut.

The LBO contacted Stonegate Group to ask why the pub was closed, and when it would reopen - but much still remains a mystery.