Young Traders Competition as Leighton-Linslade Town Council marks ten years of running market

Open to all young business owners aged 16 – 30, the Young Traders Competition is part of the National Young Trader of the Year campaign run by the National Market Traders Federation (NMTF) to support the market traders of the future.

The winner of the local heat will be put forward to the regional final in July then hopefully onto the national final – the winner of which will receive £500 cash, the prestigious trophy and a mobile credit card terminal from sponsors Multipay.

The stalls will be judged by the NMTF, who will be visiting on the day. Stalls cost £15 for the event.

Leighton Buzzard Market (Credit: Nolan Johnson: Leighton Buzzard History, Pictures and Memories Facebook Group)

Any young person interested in applying should get in touch with the markets team at Leighton-Linslade Town Council, by emailing: [email protected]