180 Santas dash through Leighton Buzzard for annual charity run organized by Leighton Fun Runners

Warm Up

The town’s annual Santa Dash took place last Saturday (30 November) with 180 runners donning Santa suits and racing through the town. The event which coincides with the annual Christmas Market has become increasingly popular and is organised by Leighton Fun Runners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participants gathered in Parsons Close Rec and began their warm up curtesy of Energie Fitness before setting off. The full course was around 5km, taking in Grovebury Road, Tiddenfoot and the old railway track before heading back into the park. Shorter options were available for younger members. Amongst the runners were a number of Christmas Puddings who if caught had sweets to share out which helped to keep some going.

All participants were handed a commemorative medal when coming over the finishing line and photographed. Photographs may be found on the LFR website :

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around the park

Leighton Fun Runners thanked Energie Fitness for their help and the Leighton Linslade District Sports Council for their sponsorship. The profits raised, which are expected to be around £1000 will be donated to Leighton Buzzard Citizen Advice.

Leighton Fun Runners is a local running club for adults welcoming runners of all abilities. To find out more check out the website.