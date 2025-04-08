24-HR PIANOTHON – The UK’s First 24-Hour Piano Festival

24-HR PIANOTHON

A major (and minor) musical event curated by Channel 4's The Piano. The UK's first 24-HR PIANOTHON - a spectacular showing of non-stop live piano music to celebrate the return of Channel 4's The Piano.

Location: Liverpool Street Station, London

Date: 11/04/25 - 12/04/25

Timings: 6:00 AM - 6:00 AM

Ticketing: Free to attend

8th April 2025, London: Calling all music lovers, from commuters to concert pianists! This April, history will be made at Liverpool Street Station as it transforms into the stage for the 24-HR PIANOTHON, the UK’s first-ever 24-hour live piano festival. A spectacular showing of non-stop live piano music, the event celebrates the return of Channel 4's The Piano. This is a one-of-a-kind tribute to the power of music - bringing people together from all walks of life to play their hearts out.

Expect a non-stop line-up of incredible musicians, surprise celebrity guests, and even a chance for passers by to take to the keys! From classical and jazz to R&B and indie, the event will feature a diverse range of performances showcasing the universal language of music. From lifelong pianists or those who love the sound of a great melody, this event is for everyone—no concert tickets or piano skills required.

The event will feature an open session as well where anyone—regardless of experience—can step up and share in the joy of live music. Attendees will be able to soak up the atmosphere, cheer on the players, and experience the magic of live music in one of London’s most iconic train stations.

For those unable to attend in person, the entire event will be livestreamed for free on Channel 4’s YouTube channel—so music lovers across the UK can be part of the experience.

The 24-HR PIANOTHON is about more than just the piano—it’s about connection, creativity, and the joy of music. The festival marks the launch of The Piano, Series 3, airing this Sunday at 9 PM on Channel 4.