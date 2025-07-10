90 years of adventure in Heath and Reach

Practicing axe throwing

Heath and Reach Scouts proudly celebrated 90 years of adventure in July. To commemorate this milestone, the Group hosted a special event with past and present members and friends to reflect on achievements, while looking forward to an exciting future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebrations offered everyone the chance to try activities ranging from axe throwing and bungee running through to creative crafts and cooking. Attendees shared memories, reconnected with old friends, and celebrated the hundreds of trips, nights away, and outdoor adventures that have shaped young lives over the decades.

As the Group looks ahead to its centenary, it is calling on new adult volunteers to help continue its mission of inspiring and supporting young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team member Neil Dickson shared, “After 90 amazing years, we're still going strong, and the enthusiasm just keeps growing! Every week more young people enquire about joining, and it’s our fantastic adult volunteers who make it all happen. We've recently welcomed several new volunteers, but there's still room for a few more helping hands. If anyone would like to learn about ways they can help out, whether behind the scenes or working directly with young people, we’d love to hear from you!"

To find out more or to discuss ways to get involved, visit HeathAndReachScouts.org.uk