90 years of adventure in Heath and Reach
The celebrations offered everyone the chance to try activities ranging from axe throwing and bungee running through to creative crafts and cooking. Attendees shared memories, reconnected with old friends, and celebrated the hundreds of trips, nights away, and outdoor adventures that have shaped young lives over the decades.
As the Group looks ahead to its centenary, it is calling on new adult volunteers to help continue its mission of inspiring and supporting young people.
Team member Neil Dickson shared, “After 90 amazing years, we're still going strong, and the enthusiasm just keeps growing! Every week more young people enquire about joining, and it’s our fantastic adult volunteers who make it all happen. We've recently welcomed several new volunteers, but there's still room for a few more helping hands. If anyone would like to learn about ways they can help out, whether behind the scenes or working directly with young people, we’d love to hear from you!"
To find out more or to discuss ways to get involved, visit HeathAndReachScouts.org.uk